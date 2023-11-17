×
Tags: bradley cooper maestro | conductor | leonard berstein

Bradley Cooper Spent 6 Years Training for 'Maestro' Scene

By    |   Friday, 17 November 2023 12:37 PM EST

Bradley Cooper has revealed the lengths he took to accurately portray composer Leonard Bernstein in the film "Maestro."

The actor appeared at a Los Angeles screening of the film which included a conversation moderated by actor Lin-Manuel Miranda. Speaking at the event, Cooper elaborated on a scene in which Bernstein famously conducted the 1976 London Symphony Orchestra in Ely Cathedral.

"That scene I was so worried about because we did it live," he said, according to IndieWire. "That was the London Symphony Orchestra. I was recorded live, I had to conduct them. And I spent six years learning how to conduct six minutes and 21 seconds of music."

Cooper, who also directed and co-wrote the film, recalled studying original footage of Bernstein conducting at the event to ensure he could deliver an authentic performance. 

"It was really about dialing exactly what I wanted cinematically and then inviting them into then inhabit that space and trusting that they have all done the work," he said. "Because I think that I knew, I was terrified, absolutely terrified that if I hadn’t done the work that I wouldn’t be able to enjoy myself in these scenes. And everybody did."

Earlier this year, Cooper faced criticism for wearing a prosthetic nose to play Bernstein, who was Jewish, in "Maestro."

The backlash arose when the first trailer for the film emerged. Cooper and co-star Carey Mulligan, who plays Bernstein's wife, both wore prosthetic noses in order to play older versions of their characters. However, Cooper was criticized for promoting a Jewish stereotype by wearing a fake nose that appears to be larger than Bernstein’s actual nose.

Amid the outrage, Bernstein's own family defended the choice, accoridng to CNN

"Maestro" will have a limited theatrical release on Nov. 22 before it starts streaming on Netflix in December.

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


