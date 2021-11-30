Bradley Cooper Reveals He Was Held at Knifepoint on NYC Subway

Bradley Cooper is revisiting the horrifying memory of when he was held up at knifepoint in New York City.

Speaking during an interview on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, the actor explained that the incident took place in October 2019 while he was on the subway en route to pick up his daughter Lea, who is now 4, at school.

The actor said he had "gotten way, way too comfortable in the city" before the incident and had let his guard down, according to Fox News. The day he was held up, Cooper said he was trying to be "incognito" by wearing sunglasses, a hat, and headphones. He "felt somebody coming up" to the end of the subway car where he was standing and initially thought they wanted to take a photo "or something."

"I'm up against the post like it’s 'The French Connection' or some s**t, and then I turned. I looked down and I see a knife," he said, recalling thinking "oh, it’s a nice knife."

"I see the person's eyes, and I'm taken by how young they are," Cooper continued, adding that he remembers he "just started running."

"I jumped over the turnstile, hid around the white, tiled foyer entrance to the subway, took my phone out. He jumped over, running away, and I took a photo of him. Then I chased him up the stairs. He started running up Seventh Avenue. I took two more photographs of him," the star shared.

"I ran down two police officers in an SUV, showed them the photograph, and I’m like, talking to them, and the guy kept saying — it was so interesting — he’s like, 'Are you stabbed?' I was like, 'No, no, no.' And he goes, ‘No, check to see if you’re stabbed,’" Cooper continued. "What happens is people get stabbed and they're in shock. I looked to see if he was right. It was crazy," he concluded.

Cooper shares Lea with his ex Irina Shayk. The pair split after four years together in June 2019 but sparked reconciliation rumors over the weekend when they were spotted enjoying a family day out with their daughter. A source however told Daily Mail that, although they are "a very close family," they are "not officially back together."