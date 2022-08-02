Brad Pitt Reveals Why He Wore a Skirt to Film Premiere

Brad Pitt made headlines when he wore a linen skirt to the premiere of "Bullet Train" in Germany last week. Now the actor has explained his motivation.

When asked why he chose the outfit by Variety's Marc Malkin on Monday at the Los Angeles film premiere, Pitt shrugged.

"I don't know! We're all going to die, so let's mess it up," he said.

In "Bullet Train," Pitt plays a hitman fighting his way through a train filled with dangerous killers. Things spiral out of control when the group learns that assignments overlap with one another.

"There are moments of unrelenting violence in the film, and Pitt admitted on Monday that he was happy to hand the dangerous stunts off to a professional.

"I try to get out of it. I love a stuntman," Pitt said. "This one was action-comedy, something I've never done before. [Director] David [Leitch] and I had always been big fans of Jackie Chan. We'd been talking about him for decades. He's kind of our Buster Keaton.

"He's so talented and underrated even. Just to do something in that direction was what was really appealing to me."

Pitt shared that he managed to avoid sustaining injuries while filming, unlike some of his co-stars.

"I certainly went home and went, 'Owwwww,' but no," Pitt said. "But Aaron [Taylor-Johnson] on the other hand. Brian [Tyree Henry] on the other hand. The young 'ns, you know?"

"Bullet Train" was originally slated for an April 2022 release, but several delays pushed it back to an Aug. 5 release date, the Daily Mail noted. Helming the film is "Deadpool 2" and "Atomic Blonde" director Leitch, who also worked as an uncredited co-director on the first John Wick films.

Before moving behind the camera, Leitch served as Pitt's stunt double in several films, the Daily Mail reported.