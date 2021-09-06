Angelina Jolie on Brad Pitt Working With Harvey Weinstein: 'We Fought About It'

Angelina Jolie is opening up about the hurt she felt when Brad Pitt worked with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, whom she has accused of assaulting her.

The actress has spoken about a "bad experience" she had with Weinstein in a hotel room in 1998 — an incident which she has now claimed was an assault— and in a new interview with The Guardian explained that she struggled emotionally when ex-husband Pitt continued to work with the disgraced movie mogul despite what she said had happened to her.

"It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape," she said of her experience with Weinstein. "I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let girls go alone with him. I was asked to do 'The Aviator,' but I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did."

In 2009, Pitt played one of the leading roles in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds," which was co-produced by the Weinstein Company. Then, three years later, Pitt approached the Weinstein company to produce "Killing Them Softly," which was later distributed by the company, according to The Guardian. Jolie said she felt as if Pitt, who she filed for divorce from in 2016, was downplaying her alleged sexual assault, which Weinstein has denied.

"We fought about it. Of course it hurt," Jolie said.

In response, Weinstein dismissed Jolie's accusations as "brazenly untrue" in a statement to TMZ.

"THERE WAS NEVER an assault, and NEVER an attempt to assault," he said. "It is brazenly untrue and clickbait publicity. You're Angelina Jolie, every male and female in the world, I'm sure, shows interest in you. Is the whole world assaulting you?"

