Brad Pitt to Reopen Iconic Recording Studio Used By Pink Floyd

Brad Pitt has set his sights on a new venture.

The 57-year-old actor is teaming up with French music producer Damien Quintard to re-open the iconic music studio in his French winery Chateau Miraval, where the likes of Pink Floyd, AC/DC, Wham!, Judas Priest, The Cranberries, The Cure, Steve Winwood and others recorded their music, according to Daily Mail.

Miraval Studios was founded in 1977 by French jazz pianist Jacques Loussier, who owned the estate at the time. Two years later, Pink Floyd traveled to the music studio to record their iconic album The Wall.

Several other legendary bands used the facility, which includes three houses where artists would live, as well as a live-in chef and swimming pool, before it was sold in 1998 to Tom Bove. The last band to use the studio was Muse, who recorded Black Holes and Revelations back in 2006. The studio then fell into disrepair.

In 2012, Pitt and his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie bought the estate. Pitt plans to have the recording studio fully renovated and ready to be opened by summer 2022. Quintard will be helping him achieve his goal.

The pair first met in 2020 and instantly "clicked," Quintard told The Hollywood Reporter.

"[Pitt] came to my studio in Paris. It was a fantastic meeting," Quintard said. "We talked for hours and hours. He talked to me about his plans for Miraval. I was obviously super excited because as a Frenchman and a music lover, one of the Holy Grails is Miraval. I went over there, did my design for the space. We clicked on that side, and we moved forward."

Quintard said one of the first things he noticed about Pitt was his "acute sense for emotions and simplicity."

"The most beautiful records are also done with absolute simplicity," he noted. "My whole philosophy relates to that — the simple beauty of mono recordings from the 1950s and 1960s, using a single microphone."

That sense extends to their architectural plans, which will allow more light into the studio that, in its original state, was cramped and featured low ceilings and little natural light filtering through.

"With Brad, we redesigned everything to be so simple, so pure. Light is everywhere," Quintard said. "The future is light."

The studio will not just be a premium recording studio. Pitt and Quintard have big plans for it.

"We want to do different types of productions over there — film, theater, fine arts," Quintard said. "It’s a new Florence over there."

The pair have also launched an Instagram account for Miraval Studios with a post on Monday introducing the plans ahead.

"So excited to be announcing the opening for SUMMER 2022 of Miraval Studios!" the caption for a photo of Pitt and Quintard read. "Located in the south of France, in the "Château Miraval," we're re-designing one the most iconic recording studios ever. The timelessness of the songs recorded there by Pink Floyd, The Cranberries, AC/DC among so many others, will soon be back for the artists of our days.

"We can't wait to get started and we're happy to have you on board for this soulful adventure ahead."