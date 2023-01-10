Brad Pitt: Slow Driving in Passing Lane Biggest 'Pet Peeve'

Brad Pitt isn't holding back in sharing what irritates him the most.

Speaking with W Magazine, the actor admitted that he can easily lose his cool with people driving slowly in a passing lane.

"You know what my pet peeve — my Larry David moment — is?" he said in reference to the show "Curb Your Enthusiasm," in which the star, Larry David, accidentally offends characters on a regular basis. "It's when people are in the passing lane and they're going as slow as everyone in the regular lanes," Pitt said.

"They block the whole thing, and you can't get around. I gotta move. And when I feel trapped, I go all Larry David on 'em."

Pitt added that he tries to be "nicer these days."

"I might flick a bright. See if that gets anything. I might, like, move over into the rearview mirror a couple of times, see if that does anything," he said.

Elsewhere in the long-ranging interview, Pitt discussed Damien Chazelle's 1920s Hollywood epic "Babylon," in which Pitt plays the role of Jack Conrad, a silent film star known for throwing flamboyant parties.

Pitt said he had been a fan of Chazelle since he released the 2014 independent psychological drama "Whiplash." So Pitt did not hesitate to read over the script for "Babylon," which was 180 pages.

"This thing is a masterwork. But what's going to get cut?" Pitt recalled asking Chazelle. "Because it's really hard just to get 120 pages in there. And he said, 'Nothing. I'm going to pace it a minute a page. I'm gonna have it moving. We talked about 'GoodFellas' and 'Casino' and some of the other Scorsese pics. And sure enough, he did it."

Pitt also admitted that the "melancholy" he exhibits as Conrad in the film "may be my natural mode of being."

"Some congenital melancholy," the actor said, in relation to his character's struggle to adapt from the era of silent film to talkies. "But no, I think there's a weariness that takes over with the character as he moves on. There's a world-weariness that I can certainly relate to a little bit."