Boston Lead Singer Tommy DeCarlo Dies at 60

Tommy DeCarlo, lead singer for the rock band Boston, died at age 60, according to a social media post by his children.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026," a message on DeCarlo's Facebook account read. "After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end."

Medical complications leading up to DeCarlo's death were detailed in a GoFundMe campaign previously created for him.

According to the fundraiser, DeCarlo "suffered a sudden brain bleed and underwent an emergency craniotomy" in late September. During the procedure, doctors discovered two melanoma masses on his brain and another spot on his lungs.

DeCarlo became widely known to rock audiences after joining Boston in 2007, stepping in as lead singer after the death of the band's original vocalist, Brad Delp, earlier that year. Boston founder and lead guitarist Tom Scholz credited DeCarlo with helping the band continue performing for another decade.

In a statement to USA Today, Scholz described DeCarlo as a "competitive athlete and yet a gentle soul who is remembered by his son and many others as a sweet man who did not deserve to be cut down at such a young age."

"It's not surprising that one of his favorite BOSTON songs to sing was 'To Be a Man,' " Scholz said.

Scholz also reflected on the role DeCarlo played in keeping the band active after Delp's death.

"While many people will remember Tommy giving his audience amazing live performances, I will remember him as the incredible singer who appeared out of nowhere to rescue BOSTON in 2007, and gave all of us with the band 10 additional years of performing our most memorable live shows," Scholz said. "Rest in peace Tommy, you did know what it took to be a man."

Before joining the band, DeCarlo worked as a credit manager at a Home Depot store in North Carolina. He was also a self-taught piano player and choir singer who had long admired Delp, Rolling Stone reported.

DeCarlo's path to the band began online. He uploaded Boston cover songs to MySpace and wrote an original tribute to Delp, according to a biography on Boston's website.

After a friend suggested that he send the recordings to the band's team, Scholz eventually heard DeCarlo's version of "Don't Look Back." Impressed, he invited DeCarlo to perform during a tribute concert for Delp.

The performance led to DeCarlo joining Boston as a touring singer, performing hits including "More Than a Feeling," "Rock and Roll Band" and "Peace of Mind."

He later appeared on the band's 2013 album "Life, Love & Hope," the only Boston record to feature his vocals.

Outside of Boston, DeCarlo launched the band DECARLO with his son in 2012, according to MLive.