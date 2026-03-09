'Ghostbusters' Actor Jennifer Runyon Dies at 65

Jennifer Runyon, an actor whose screen credits included the 1984 film "Ghostbusters" and the CBS sitcom "Charles in Charge," has died at age 65.

The news was confirmed by actor Erin Murphy, who shared a tribute to Runyon on Facebook.

"So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer," Murphy wrote. "Some people you just know you'll be friends with before you even meet."

"She was a special lady. I'll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children."

Runyon appeared in several films and television shows during the 1980s. She had supporting roles in the comedies "Up the Creek" and "Ghostbusters," both released in 1984, according to Variety. Earlier in the decade, she made her feature film debut in the 1980 slasher movie "To All a Good Night."

Her television work included a lead role as Gwendolyn Pierce during the first season of the sitcom "Charles in Charge" in 1984.

Runyon later portrayed Cindy Brady in the 1988 television film "A Very Brady Christmas." The same year, she starred in "The In Crowd" and appeared in the pilot of "Quantum Leap."

Other acting credits included the comedy "18 Again!" and guest appearances on television series such as "Murder, She Wrote," "A Man Called Sarge," and "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Scott Baio, who starred opposite Runyon on "Charles in Charge," also shared a tribute following her death.

"I had the extreme pleasure of working with Jennifer Runyon on 'Charles In Charge,'" Baio, 65, told followers in a joint Instagram post with former co-star Josie Davis. "She was a sweet, kind, and generous actress to work with."

He also reflected on her life beyond acting.

"Jennifer played my longtime girlfriend on 'Charles In Charge,' however, she was also a wonderful mother [to son Wyatt and daughter Bayley] and wife [to Todd Corman]," he continued.

Baio added that their last meeting took place several years ago.

"We last saw each other at The Hollywood Christmas Parade in late 2019," he continued.

Runyon was born April 1, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois, to radio announcer and disc jockey Jim Runyon and actress Jane Roberts.

In 1991, she married Todd Corman, a collegiate basketball coach who also worked in film and television production between sports seasons. The couple had two children.

Later in life, Runyon said she had stepped back from acting. In 2014, she stated she was semi-retired from the profession and working as a teacher.