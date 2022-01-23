Thousands Attend Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally in DC

More than 30,000 protestors came to Washington, D.C., Sunday, calling for nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandates to come to an end.

The protest began at approximately noon at the Washington Monument, eventually moving to the Lincoln Memorial where speakers shared their reasons for calling for the mandates to end. The rally ended at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Between 30,000 and 35,000 attended the protest, which was organized by the group Defeat the Mandates. The marchers demanded an end to mandates and vaccine passports, while calling for debate and informed consent.

The event was sponsored by several groups, including the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, Children’s Health Defense, Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, and the World Council for Health. The speakers included lockdown critics Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Ryan Cole. Other speakers outside the medical community included former NBA player Kwame Brown, journalist and Fox Nation host Lara Logan and PragerU host Will Witt.

The protest’s organizers were clear that while they are not anti-vaccine, they are against restrictions and mandates for the unvaccinated. McCullough said in his speech that "[N]ow, there’s not a single person here who is against the broad use of vaccines as we use them in our clinical practice. We have a circle of medical freedom. You have the freedom, you and you alone have the autonomy over your body."

He also added that "medical freedom is linked to social and economic freedom. If we allow the circle of medical freedom to even be touched, let alone be broken, all the circles fracture. They all do, and it crumbles. The writing is on the wall, and the determination to preserve medical freedom is in your hands."

Children’s Health Defense head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke at the event as well, and warned of a massive surveillance network being set in place where "none of us can run and none of us can hide"

To illustrate his point that surveillance today is impossible to run from, Kennedy said that "even in Hitler's Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did."

This prompted a response from the Auschwitz Memorial, which said in a statement that "[E]xploiting of the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany — including children like Anne Frank — in a debate about vaccines & limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay."