Bon Iver to Play at Kamala Harris Campaign Event

Grammy Award-winning folk band Bon Iver will perform at Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris' rally in western Wisconsin on Wednesday night, according to reports.

The news came amid reports Tuesday that Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

"Bon Iver is taking part because they know Vice President Harris' values are Wisconsin values," the Harris campaign said in a statement to Variety. "Lead singer Justin Vernon will be joined by bandmates Sean Carey and Michael Lewis to celebrate the state two of them call home and where Bon Iver was founded.”

The band is from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, a point that Harris' campaign drove home.

"Bon Iver has constantly uplifted their hometown: They consistently debuted new music at the Eaux Claires Music Festival and have regularly invested in and uplifted the local economy," the statement continued. "The band has also regularly done Get Out The Vote events in Wisconsin. In 2022, they launched a non-partisan effort For Wisconsin to encourage people to bridge their differences and engage in the political process — and over the past month alone they have used their platform to uplift multiple pro-democracy and civil right organizations."

Bon Iver has been active in the past two presidential election cycles, supporting Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders by performing at his rallies in Eau Claire in 2016 and 2020.

Bon Iver's most recent album, "I, I," was released in 2019 and was nominated for a Grammy for Album of the Year. The band has remained prominent through collaborations with Taylor Swift on her "Folklore" and "Evermore" albums and with Zack Bryan on his "Boys of Faith" EP. They've also released songs for the film "Don't Look Up," and for the Sanders campaign, and the Direct Relief charity.

Bon Iver has earned 10 Grammys in total and has won two including best new artist back in 2012.