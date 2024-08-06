WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bon iver | kamala harris | rally

Bon Iver to Play at Kamala Harris Campaign Event

By    |   Tuesday, 06 August 2024 11:29 AM EDT

Grammy Award-winning folk band Bon Iver will perform at Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris' rally in western Wisconsin on Wednesday night, according to reports.

The news came amid reports Tuesday that Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

"Bon Iver is taking part because they know Vice President Harris' values are Wisconsin values," the Harris campaign said in a statement to Variety. "Lead singer Justin Vernon will be joined by bandmates Sean Carey and Michael Lewis to celebrate the state two of them call home and where Bon Iver was founded.”

The band is from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, a point that Harris' campaign drove home.

"Bon Iver has constantly uplifted their hometown: They consistently debuted new music at the Eaux Claires Music Festival and have regularly invested in and uplifted the local economy," the statement continued. "The band has also regularly done Get Out The Vote events in Wisconsin. In 2022, they launched a non-partisan effort For Wisconsin to encourage people to bridge their differences and engage in the political process — and over the past month alone they have used their platform to uplift multiple pro-democracy and civil right organizations."

Bon Iver has been active in the past two presidential election cycles, supporting Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders by performing at his rallies in Eau Claire in 2016 and 2020.

Bon Iver's most recent album, "I, I," was released in 2019 and was nominated for a Grammy for Album of the Year. The band has remained prominent through collaborations with Taylor Swift on her "Folklore" and "Evermore" albums and with Zack Bryan on his "Boys of Faith" EP. They've also released songs for the film "Don't Look Up," and for the Sanders campaign, and the Direct Relief charity.

Bon Iver has earned 10 Grammys in total and has won two including best new artist back in 2012.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Grammy Award-winning folk band Bon Iver will perform at Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris' rally in western Wisconsin on Wednesday night, according to reports.
bon iver, kamala harris, rally
311
2024-29-06
Tuesday, 06 August 2024 11:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved