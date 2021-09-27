Woman Makes Bomb Threats to Get Boyfriend Out of Work: Report

A woman from Maine has been arrested after she made two bomb threats directed at her boyfriend's workplace in a desperate attempt to spend more time with him.

Kayla Blake was charged with a felony count of terrorizing after placing the calls, which forced the company, Puritan Medical Products, to evacuate its facilities and shut down operations for the day— a move that ultimately affected 400 employees, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The incident took place on Thursday, Pittsfield police Chief Harold Bickmore said. Blake, who hoped her boyfriend would get the day off, reportedly called Maine State Police at around 9 a.m. that morning stating that she was going to place a bomb at the Puritan plant. Two hours later she allegedly placed a second call claiming she was going to place four pipe bombs near the plant.

Police were able to trace the call to Etna where, after interviewing community members, they were able to locate Blake. She later confessed there were no bombs, Bickmore said. Her bail was set at $1,500 and she was ordered to stay away from Puritan property and not contact the company.

Puritan director of human resources, Kristy Rizzitello, explained that ultimately the decision to evacuate the plant had to be made. Many workers were sent home while others were told not to come in for the day. Production resumed on Friday and the company is currently assessing losses associated with the evacuation.

The investigation into the threats involved several agencies, Bickmore noted.

"It was great teamwork," he said. "It was a great investigation and hard work by Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office deputies. I can’t say enough about all their hard work and the support we got from the Maine State Police and the FBI."

