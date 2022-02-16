Bob Saget's Family Files Lawsuit to Prevent Release of Death Investigation Records

Bob Saget's family has filed a lawsuit to prevent the release of further information pertaining to the comedian's death, saying that it would cause "extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if images and other sensitive information from the investigation were to be made public.

According to the complaint filed in Orange County, Florida, Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and Saget's three daughters state that "no legitimate interest would be served" by autopsy records, photographs, and videos being made public knowledge, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress should the records be released or disseminated to the public," the lawsuit stated.

"The facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family," said Brian Bieber, one of the family's attorneys, in a statement shared with the Washington Examiner. "It's very simple — from a human and legal standpoint — the Saget family's privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information."

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9. His family released a statement last week revealing that he had died of head trauma. Authorities concluded that Saget had "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," according to E! News.

"It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head," the medical examiner's report obtained by the outlet stated. "A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident."

According to a death investigation report released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, hotel security discovered Saget unresponsive last month, Yahoo! Entertainment noted. His family had requested a wellness check when they were unable to reach him. In the report, the responding officer stated that he had checked for signs of foul play, but none were found.