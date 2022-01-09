Comedian and Actor Bob Saget Found Dead in Hotel Room

Actor and comedian Bob Saget died Sunday. He was 65.

According to TMZ, Saget passed away in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. Hotel security found Saget in his room, and both the Sheriff’s and fire departments were called. Saget was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death is still unclear. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated that “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget was in the middle of a tour that started in September and was supposed to continue throughout May. On Saturday night, Saget performed in Jacksonville, and gave the crowd a shout out early Sunday morning on Twitter, saying “[L]oved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

Born in 1956 in Philadelphia, Saget is most famous for playing Danny Tanner in the ABC sitcom “Full House” from 1987 to 1995. He also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997.

Celebrities expressed their shock and sadness over Saget's unexpected passing.

“Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget,” tweeted legendary comic Gilbert Gottfried.

“The Rubin Report” host and comedian Dave Rubin stated that “I’m at a complete loss over my friend Bob Saget. He was gentle, he was kind, and he was beyond funny.”

Former host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” Jon Stewart posted to Twitter, “Bob Saget… Just the funniest and nicest…”

Saget also has had many other acting roles, such as playing himself in HBO’s “Entourage” and the narrator’s voice in “How I Met Your Mother.”

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizo, and three children.