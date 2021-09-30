Blink 182 Bassist Mark Hoppus 'Cancer Free'

Blink 182's bassist and singer Mark Hoppus has announced that he is "cancer free."

The musician revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma but on Wednesday shared the positive news that he had beaten it.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" he wrote in a statement on Instagram. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

Hoppus explained that he would still have to go for scans every six months, and it will take him until the end of the year to "get back to normal," but "today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

"Can I get a W in the chat?" he added in reference to a Twitch phrase that streamers use to declare a win.

The post was flooded with well-wishes from fans and fellow music icons alike.

"Agghhhghh!!! YES!!! Thank God! congrats buddy! Best feeling in the world. Enjoy it!!!!" actor Adam Devine replied on Instagram.

"CONGRATS BUDDY," Simple Plan frontman Pierre Bouvier wrote, while Samantha Ronson commented, "F— yes!!!! I don't even know you and this made MY day!!! Awesome!!!"

On Twitter, Good Charlotte's Benjamin Madden also celebrated the good news.

"Overjoyed by this so happy to know Man really made my day to hear this thank you for sharing bless you bro," he wrote to Hoppus.

Avril Lavigne, OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder, and John Mayer also showed their support to Hoppus on social media.

Hoppus has been providing regular health updates to his fans since his diagnosis.

In June, he admitted during a game of bingo on Twitch to having a few "hellish" days while undergoing treatment, adding that previous rounds of chemotherapy had left him feeling "like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence," according to Absolute Radio. Despite this, Hoppus was determined to beat the cancer.

Earlier this month he shared on Twitter that he had completed his latest round of chemotherapy and was "grateful to not be going in" for more treatments. He also opened up about his cancer during a recent Twitch livestream, explaining that his mother had "the exact form of cancer" and she beat it.

