Blink 182's Mark Hoppus to Take Test to Determine Whether He 'Lives or Dies'

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus, who recently revealed his cancer diagnosis, will be undergoing crucial testing this week.

In a health update posted on Twitter, the vocalist and bassist tried to sound upbeat while revealing the news to fans.

"Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die," he tweeted. "Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you."

In a follow-up tweet, Hoppus insisted he was "going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants," adding that he was "determined to kick cancer’s a-- directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go".

Hoppus revealed in June that he was battling cancer and had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months.

"It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," he wrote in a tweet. "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future."

Days later he opened up about how he was feeling while undergoing treatment during a game of bingo on Twitch.

"I feel much better than yesterday," he told fans, according to Absolute Radio. "Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better - I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today, so we’ll take it as a win."

Hoppus admitted that previous rounds of chemotherapy had left him feeling "like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence," but the latest round did not impact him as negatively.

"This round of chemo I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs," he said.

Tom DeLonge, the lead vocalist and guitarist of Blink 182, revealed that he had been aware of Hoppus' diagnosis in a tweet that offered a message of support to his bandmate.

"I too, have been aware of @markhoppus ’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack," he wrote.

