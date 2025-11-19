Billy Bob Thornton: Differing Lifestyles Led to Split With Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton offered new insight into the end of his marriage to Angelina Jolie, saying the separation was the outcome of differing lifestyles.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Thornton, 70, discussed his history of six marriages and reflected on how his approach to relationships has changed.

The actor, who stars in the series "Landman," said his earlier marriages often came about without much planning or long-term thought.

"So, I found the right spot to be," he said. "The other times I got married were just like, you had a little too much to drink one night and somebody said, 'We should get married.' You go, 'Yeah, OK.' I always tell people, at least I was trying."

Thornton has been with his sixth wife, Connie Angland, for more than two decades. They wed in 2014 and share a daughter. Thornton also has three older children from previous relationships.

He noted the contrast between his present stability and his earlier marriage to Jolie, who he married in 2000 and divorced in 2003.

Thornton told the magazine that the relationship remained positive even after it ended. He said they had a good relationship and that the breakup remained amicable.

"That was one of the greatest times of my life," said Thornton. "She and I are still very, very close friends. And that was the one that ended up being a really civilized breakup. We simply split up because our lifestyles were so different."

Thornton noted that media interest in their relationship intensified rapidly after they became a couple, adding pressure to the marriage. He said the sudden shift in public attention was difficult to navigate and changed their lives.

"When we met, I was the more famous one," he said. "And then when we got together, for some reason, the people and the media are very interested in celebrity couples, that seems to be a very popular thing. So it was weird. We couldn't go anywhere. I mean, we did, and then, of course, we had times when we would say things that became soundbites or whatever."