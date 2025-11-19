WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: billy bob thornton | angelina jolie | divorce

Billy Bob Thornton: Differing Lifestyles Led to Split With Angelina Jolie

By    |   Wednesday, 19 November 2025 11:51 AM EST

Billy Bob Thornton offered new insight into the end of his marriage to Angelina Jolie, saying the separation was the outcome of differing lifestyles.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Thornton, 70, discussed his history of six marriages and reflected on how his approach to relationships has changed.

The actor, who stars in the series "Landman," said his earlier marriages often came about without much planning or long-term thought. 

"So, I found the right spot to be," he said. "The other times I got married were just like, you had a little too much to drink one night and somebody said, 'We should get married.' You go, 'Yeah, OK.' I always tell people, at least I was trying."

Thornton has been with his sixth wife, Connie Angland, for more than two decades. They wed in 2014 and share a daughter. Thornton also has three older children from previous relationships. 

He noted the contrast between his present stability and his earlier marriage to Jolie, who he married in 2000 and divorced in 2003.

Thornton told the magazine that the relationship remained positive even after it ended. He said they had a good relationship and that the breakup remained amicable.

"That was one of the greatest times of my life," said Thornton. "She and I are still very, very close friends. And that was the one that ended up being a really civilized breakup. We simply split up because our lifestyles were so different."

Thornton noted that media interest in their relationship intensified rapidly after they became a couple, adding pressure to the marriage. He said the sudden shift in public attention was difficult to navigate and changed their lives.

"When we met, I was the more famous one," he said. "And then when we got together, for some reason, the people and the media are very interested in celebrity couples, that seems to be a very popular thing. So it was weird. We couldn't go anywhere. I mean, we did, and then, of course, we had times when we would say things that became soundbites or whatever."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Billy Bob Thornton offered new insight into the end of his marriage to Angelina Jolie, saying the separation was the outcome of differing lifestyles.
billy bob thornton, angelina jolie, divorce
348
2025-51-19
Wednesday, 19 November 2025 11:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved