Billy Miller's Death Ruled a Suicide by Gunshot Wound

Daytime Emmy-winning actor Billy Miller's death has been ruled a suicide by gunshot wound to the head, according to the Travis County Medical Examiner's report obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The soap opera star suffered from bipolar disorder and depression, according to the document, which noted he was found deceased in the bathtub of his home with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple letters indicating suicidal intent and instructions to others were discovered at the scene.

A toxicology report revealed that Miller had alcohol (ethanol), along with traces of cocaine, diphenhydramine (commonly found in allergy and cold medication), marijuana, and amphetamines in his system when he died.

Miller died Sept. 15 in Austin, just two days shy of his 44th birthday. His manager, who confirmed the news to Variety at the time, said the actor, known for his roles in "The Young and the Restless" and "General Hospital," had struggled with "manic depression when he died."

His mother, Patricia Miller, elaborated on the star's struggles in a statement to Soap Opera Digest shortly after his death.

"I want to personally thank the many fans and personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers and condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller," she said. "He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years.

"He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans, but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life."

Miller began his career by signing with Wilhelmina as a model. He then transitioned to acting, first appearing as Richie Novak in "All My Children" from 2007 to 2008, then as Billy Abbott in "The Young and the Restless," for which he won three Daytime Emmys, including two for outstanding supporting actor and outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Miller later joined "General Hospital," portraying Jason Morgan and Drew Cain until 2019, and featured as Marcus Specter on "Suits" for multiple seasons.

Other acting credits include "NCIS," "The Rookie," "Truth Be Told," "Major Crimes," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Castle," and "Enormous."