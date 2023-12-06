Paul McCartney Remembers Former Bandmate Denny Laine

Paul McCartney is remembering his former bandmate Denny Laine.

The late musician, who played with McCartney in the band Wings and also who co-founded the Moody Blues, died at age 79 after fighting an "unpredictable" and "aggressive" lung disease, according to his wife.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday, McCartney recalled his "many fond memories" of Laine.

"From the early days when The Beatles toured with the Moody Blues," he wrote alongside a carousel of photos featuring his friend. "Our two bands had a lot of respect for each other and a lot of fun together."

McCartney also reflected on their time in Wings from 1971 to 1981.

"Denny joined Wings at the outset. He was an outstanding vocalist and guitar player," he recalled. "He and I wrote some songs together the most successful being 'Mull of Kintyre' which was a big hit in the Seventies. We had drifted apart but in recent years managed to reestablish our friendship and share memories of our times together."

McCartney went on to describe Laine as a "great talent with a fine sense of humour," noting that he "was always ready to help other people."

Concluding his post, the Beatles singer offered condolences to Laine's family and wife, Elizabeth Hines.

"Peace and love Denny," McCartney wrote. "It was a pleasure to know you. We are all going to miss you. Love, Paul."

Hines announced Laine's death in an announcement on Facebook.

"I was at his bedside holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him," she wrote. "He's been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he's been in ICU on a ventilator this past week."

Hines added that her world would "never be the same" in the wake of his death.

"Denny was an amazingly wonderful person, so loving and sweet to me. He made my days colorful, fun, and full of life — just like him," Hines wrote. "Thank you sweetie for loving me, for all the laughter, friendship, fun and for asking me to be your wife. I will love you forever."