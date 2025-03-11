WATCH TV LIVE

Billy Joel Delays Tour by 4 Months Due to Health Issues

Tuesday, 11 March 2025 12:37 PM EDT

Iconic singer Billy Joel was forced to postpone his tour due to a medical condition.

A social media post from the artist's team shared that Joel requires time to recover from a recent surgery, followed by physical therapy under the care of his doctors.

As a result, all upcoming concert dates will be delayed by four months, with the tour set to resume in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.

Additional performances have been rescheduled to approximately one year after their original dates.

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding," said the 75-year-old Joel.

All purchased tickets will still be valid for all rescheduled shows, according to Joel’s social media.

The announcement comes weeks after Joel postponed a concert at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood for a "medical procedure." The concert, originally scheduled for Jan. 17, was moved back to Nov. 1 at 8 p.m.

"I'm disappointed to share that I must postpone my concert at Hard Rock Live," Joel said at the time on social media. "I appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing everyone in November."

Joel did not provide any specifics details regarding the procedure, including its purpose or whether it has already been completed. In the past, however, he has discussed undergoing hip replacement surgeries to address pain from years of performing on stage, as well as discomfort following a previous back surgery, Parade reported.

Joel last put out a pop record in 1993 with "River of Dreams," according to Variety. In 2001, he released his last full-length album, "Fantasies & Delusions," a collection of classical compositions.

Joel, winner of five Grammy awards, was named by Rolling Stone as one of the 100 greatest songwriters ever.

He has performed residencies at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


