Billy Dee Williams Will Return to Star Wars for 'a Lot of Money'

Billy Dee Williams, the original Lando Calrissian in the "Star Wars" universe, has admitted he is willing to return for the right price.

The actor discussed his potential comeback in an interview with Radio Times magazine, saying he would reprise the role of Lando, which he first portrayed in the 1980 film "The Empire Strikes Back," for a price.

"Pay me a lot of money, and I'll sell my soul," Williams said.

Williams returned as Lando in "Return of the Jedi" in 1983 and more recently in "The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019. Donald Glover portrayed a younger version of the character in the prequel "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

"He's part of a whole new generation," Williams said of Glover taking over the Lando role. "He'll create whatever he needs to create to bring appeal to the character. He's a very talented young lad and very imaginative. I mean, it's not for me to say what he should do with the character at this stage.

"I took care of the 20th century, now he's got to take care of the 21st."

Glover and Lucasfilm were initially working on a Disney+ series focused on Lando but have now shifted their focus to developing a feature film.

Recalling meeting Glover for the first time, Williams said he offered the actor advice on taking on the role.

"I had a nice little lunch with him," he said. "He's a delightful young man. Extremely talented. But I don't see him ... I mean, when it comes to Lando Calrissian there's only one Lando Calrissian. I created that character.

"I told him to be charming – two words! That's all I needed to tell him. That's all I could think of."

Glover previously shared details about his meeting with Williams, saying in an interview last year the veteran actor advised him exactly that.

"He's right, Lando is charm incarnate," Glover said. "He's kind of a maverick, which I don't think there's a lot of anymore. It's hard to be a smooth talker nowadays 'cause, where's the line? But I think that's also where the danger is. It's like, how close can you get without tripping over it?"