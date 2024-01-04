×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: feminist | director | star wars

Feminist Director Picked for 2026 'Star Wars' Film

By    |   Thursday, 04 January 2024 01:11 PM EST

Feminist director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy was picked to head the next "Star Wars" film.

Commenting on her role with the upcoming untitled film, set for a 2026 release, the Pakistan-born filmmaker told CNN it was "about time" a woman shaped a "Star Wars" movie. 

"I'm very thrilled about the project because I feel what we're about to create is something very special," Obaid-Chinoy, who is the first woman and the first person of color to direct a "Star Wars" film, told CNN. "We're in 2024 now, and it's about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away."

Obaid-Chinoy, in a viral clip shared on X, has shared that as a director, she likes to "make men uncomfortable."

"It is important to be able to look into the eyes of man and say, 'I am here' and recognize that," she said. "And recognize that I am working to bring something that makes you uncomfortable, and it should make you uncomfortable because you need to change your attitude."

Obaid-Chinoy added: "It's only when you're uncomfortable, when you're shifty, when you have to have difficult conversations, that you will perhaps look at yourself in the mirror and not like the reflection, and then say, Maybe there is something wrong with the way I think' or, Maybe there is something wrong with the way I'm addressing this issue."

Little is known about the upcoming "Star wars" film other than it will follow the story of Rey Skywalker, a female Jedi. 

"The story is really cool," Daisy Ridley, who will play Rey Skywalker, told Collider in November. "I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

Ridley also spoke about the film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I haven't read anything, but I know the story. It's really worth telling, worth exploring, and I think people will be excited," she said.

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Feminist director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy was picked to head the next "Star Wars" film.
feminist, director, star wars
333
2024-11-04
Thursday, 04 January 2024 01:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved