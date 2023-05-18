Billie Eilish Parts Ways With Boyfriend

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have gone their separate ways.

A representative for Eilish, 21, said they split up after months of dating.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," the rep told Page Six, noting that any speculation about cheating was "false."

Eilish and Rutherford, 31, were most recently spotted together at Coachella last month. They were first romantically linked in October and went Instagram-official on Nov. 1. That month, Eilish opened up about her relationship during her yearly video interview with Vanity Fair.

"Yeah, I do [have a boyfriend now]," she told the outlet. "And it's really cool, and I'm really excited, and I'm really happy about it."

Eilish further commented on their relationship while discussing her preferred love language.

"My whatever, they say — love language — is just physical touch," she said. "I just need to be touching skin all the time," she added. "Touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me.

"And other than that, just, like, freedom. I don't wanna be controlled. I wanna be trusted, and I wanna be able to have space, and I want love and attention, and equal admiration is really important. I just am really inspired by this person [Rutherford], and he's inspired by me. It's really cool."

Rutherford, a singer, songwriter and former actor, is the lead vocalist of the alternative rock band the Neighbourhood.