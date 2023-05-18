×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: billie eilish | jesse rutherford | breakup

Billie Eilish Parts Ways With Boyfriend

By    |   Thursday, 18 May 2023 12:31 PM EDT

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have gone their separate ways. 

A representative for Eilish, 21, said they split up after months of dating. 

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," the rep told Page Six, noting that any speculation about cheating was "false."

Eilish and Rutherford, 31, were most recently spotted together at Coachella last month. They were first romantically linked in October and went Instagram-official on Nov. 1. That month, Eilish opened up about her relationship during her yearly video interview with Vanity Fair. 

"Yeah, I do [have a boyfriend now]," she told the outlet. "And it's really cool, and I'm really excited, and I'm really happy about it."

Eilish further commented on their relationship while discussing her preferred love language. 

"My whatever, they say — love language — is just physical touch," she said. "I just need to be touching skin all the time," she added. "Touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me.

"And other than that, just, like, freedom. I don't wanna be controlled. I wanna be trusted, and I wanna be able to have space, and I want love and attention, and equal admiration is really important. I just am really inspired by this person [Rutherford], and he's inspired by me. It's really cool."

Rutherford, a singer, songwriter and former actor, is the lead vocalist of the alternative rock band the Neighbourhood.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have gone their separate ways. 
billie eilish, jesse rutherford, breakup
239
2023-31-18
Thursday, 18 May 2023 12:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved