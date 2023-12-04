×
Billie Eilish Claims She Was Outed on Red Carpet

By    |   Monday, 04 December 2023 12:54 PM EST

Billie Eilish is taking aim at Variety for "outing" her during a recent interview.

The "Bad Guy" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to address her sexuality while posting photos of the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles on Saturday, where she was honored with an award. 

"Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters," Eilish wrote in the post.

"I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please," she continued. "literally who cares[?] stream 'what was i made for'"

The interview took place just before the event. Eilish was asked to clarify comments she made in a November interview with the publication in which she mentioned being attracted to men and women in the past.

When asked if she had intended to come out when making those remarks, Eilish told the outlet, "No, I didn't, but I kinda thought, Wasn't it obvious? I didn't realize people didn't know," according to E! News.

Eilosh, 21, added that she didn't "believe in" coming out, saying, "I'm just like, Why can't we just exist? I've been doing this for a long time, and I just didn't talk about it. I saw the article and I was like, Oh, I guess I came out today. OK, cool. It's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know, so it's cool that they know. Ooh, I'm nervous talking about it. But no, I am for the girls."

Eilish added that she was "still scared" of women, but still thinks "they're pretty."

In her Variety profile last month, Eilish said, "I've never really felt like I could relate to girls very well."

"I love them so much," she said. "I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real."

 

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

Billie Eilish is taking aim at Variety for "outing" her during a recent interview.
