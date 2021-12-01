Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Blasted for TikTok Video With Biden

TV scientist Bill Nye is catching heat over a TikTok video that he appeared in alongside President Joe Biden.

The video is an initiative that has Nye, who was famously known as "The Science Guy" in a '90s children's educational program, promoting Biden's trillion-dollar infrastructure bill as well as other Democrat legislative proposals.

"Infrastructure is cool!" Nye declared as he is joined by Biden, who is referred to as "Amtrak Joe." The pair go on to discuss the infrastructure bill as well as the larger climate and economic package to tackle the climate crisis and create jobs. It was not long before Nye was lambasted on Twitter.

"If they’re just letting any guy with a mechanical engineering degree weigh in on the infrastructure debate, my dad’s got some opinions … " tweeted the president of The Lafayette Company, Ellen Carmichael.

Washington Free Beacon writer Joe Gabriel Simonson meanwhile called the video "insanely demented."

"This makes me irrationally angry. They’re brainwashing our youth with propaganda disguised as nostalgia," added a Twitter user.

"This is cringe worthy. Who thought that this was a good idea? BTW, EV's may be efficient but if the US isn't building any more power plants and batteries themselves are not recyclable, while digging big holes for those battery parts, how is that ecological?" another Twitter user noted.

The infrastructure bill was officially signed into law on Nov. 15 by Biden, who declared that the American people could expect "change for the better," according to the Associated Press.

"My message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better," he added.