Bill Gates' Daughter Dating Paul McCartney's Grandson

Phoebe Gates, daughter of tech entrepreneur Bill Gates, has revealed her relationship with Arthur Donald, grandson of The Beatles vocalist Paul McCartney.

The 21-year-old, who graduated from Stanford University, confirmed their romance in a photo diary for Nylon magazine published Friday, which featured a photo of Donald giving her a piggyback ride at the commencement ceremony.

"My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony," she wrote alongside the photo.

Another image showed the couple together at a graduation party hosted by Phoebe Gates' college friend. In the photo, Donald wears a navy blue blazer and matching T-shirt and Gates wears a baby blue dress.

"He cleans up nicely," she wrote.

Speaking with Nylon magazine, Phoebe Gates shared that she earned her human biology degree from Stanford University on June 15. She completed her bachelor's degree in just three years — an accomplishment inspired by her mother, Melinda Gates, who delivered the commencement address.

"I knew I had to make it happen if I could because I wanted to watch my mother deliver this year’s commencement speech as a graduate," Phoebe Gates told the magazine. "I can’t think of a better ending!"

Donald, 25, is the eldest grandchild of Paul McCartney. He is the son of Paul McCartney's daughter Mary McCartney and TV producer Alistair Donald, People reported.

Paul McCartney's other son, James McCartney, recently collaborated with Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, to release a song titled "Primrose," which revives the renowned Lennon-McCartney songwriting credit.

"I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summers day," James McCartney explained of the song in an Instagram post back in April. "Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind's eye. Primrose Hill is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person."

James McCartney has also collaborated with his father on various projects, including playing on the celebrated 1997 album "Flaming Pie," according to The Guardian.