Tags: beyonce | country | music | texas

Beyoncé Becomes First Black Woman to Top Country Charts

Thursday, 22 February 2024 10:37 AM EST

Beyoncé made history once again: The superstar singer has become the first Black woman to top Billboard's country music chart.

The Grammy winner achieved the feat after her new single “Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart this week. She dropped the song on Feb. 11 — during the Super Bowl — along with her other single "16 Carriages,” which debuted at No. 9 on the same chart.

Both songs are expected to be featured on Beyoncé's upcoming, country-themed album, which is referred to as “act ii," on March 29. It's a follow-up offering to her 2022 album “Renaissance," which is frequently referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”

Beyoncé announced the full-length new album after a Verizon commercial she starred in aired during the Super Bowl this month.

Beyoncé is also the first woman to claim the top spot on the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts since both began in 1958, according to Billboard. The only other acts who have topped both include Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ray Charles.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


