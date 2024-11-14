Bethenny Frankel Jabs Drew Barrymore for Being 'Touchy-Feely'

Bethenny Frankel roasted Drew Barrymore for being too "touchy-feely" while interviewing Martha Stewart.

Weeks after Barrymore vowed to give her guests more personal space on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the daytime talk show host made headlines for an awkward moment during which she stroked Stewart's forearm while asking what makes her feel "soft and gooey." Stewart responded by playfully pushing Barrymore away.

Taking to TikTok Tuesday, Frankel weighed in.

"I can’t. I tried, but I can’t, because what makes Martha Stewart soft and gooey is Ghiradelli chocolate brownies, her pre-prison net worth, and getting Drew Barrymore’s paw off her back," she said, adding, "Because Martha Stewart is not touchy-feely, nor soft and gooey," Frankel said.

During the interview, Barrymore leaned in and asked Stewart, "What makes you feel 'soft and gooey?'" Stewart, responding with a smile, said, "Soft and gooey treatment." As Barrymore moved closer, patting Stewart’s back and stroking her arm, Stewart raised an eyebrow and quipped, "You’re the wrong gender," causing Barrymore to dramatically slump back on the couch in mock defeat.

"I know! Although the way it’s going with men, Martha, I’m not so sure anymore," Barrymore retorted.

In August, the talk show host, while discussing the renewal of her show, told Entertainment Tonight that she would keep her distance from guests as she has a habit of getting too close during interviews.

"Well, I'll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point," Barrymore confessed. "Do you know how hard the [COVID-19] pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people!"

Barrymore admitted her infringing on personal space was "not everyone's favorite, but I'm sorry to those people!"

"I think that, first of all, we're always gonna be big on joy and laughter and feeling good, and that was something I always wanted to do," she explained. "But I never thought we would launch in a pandemic, and trying to lean into the joy and the feel-good and the comedy at that time was real weird and wacky."