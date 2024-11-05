Ben Affleck Praises 'Spectacular' Ex, Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was full of praise for his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez for her work in a new movie he produced.

"Jennifer is spectacular," he told Entertainment Tonight about the actor's performance in the upcoming wrestling biopic "Unstoppable." Affleck made the remarks while discussing the similarities between his film "Small Things Like These" and "Unstoppable," which both he and Matt Damon worked on as producers.

"'Unstoppable' is a very different movie than this, but in a way it is similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists, and [director] Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel [Jerome] and Bobby Cannavale, all of whom were really passionate about this film," Affleck said.

Lopez broke her silence on their split last month, saying during an interview with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine that despite the pain she felt from the breakup, she did not regret it "for one second."

"That doesn't mean it didn't almost take me out for good. It almost did," she continued. "But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, '[expletive], that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, God.

"I'm sorry it took me so long. I'm sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a [expletive] sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don't have to do it again.'"

The actor and singer told Glaser that although she "finally got it," it did not mean she had "everything figured out."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in the early 2000s but called it off. They rekindled their relationship in 2021 and got married the following year. Lopez however, filed for divorce on Aug. 20, which marked their two-year wedding anniversary.