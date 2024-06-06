WATCH TV LIVE

Jennifer Lopez Calls Out 'Negativity' Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors

By    |   Thursday, 06 June 2024 10:50 AM EDT

Jennifer Lopez has called out "negativity" in the world as speculation swirls that her marriage to Ben Affleck is on the rocks.

The singer spoke out in her latest "On the JLo" newsletter and while her note mostly celebrated the success of her film "Atlas," she concluded it in a serious tone.

"I found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!!" she wrote, expressing gratitude to her fans for their support, according to the Daily Mail.

"It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now … but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much."

Lopez and Affleck married two years ago but in recent weeks, rumors have been rife about an impending divorce.  

The couple is reportedly living apart, with Ben in a $100,000-a-month rental in Brentwood and Jennifer at their $60 million mansion in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that pictures of the couple's Beverly Hills home have been uploaded to a realtor site, despite them buying the property in May 2023. The new interior photos were added on June 1 and June 5, but the mansion is still listed as sold.

Compounding speculation about a split, Affleck was recently spotted without his wedding ring on. A source speaking with Us Weekly claimed that the couple are "taking some space" to determine whether the relationship "is right for both of them."

Lopez's note comes days after announcing that she was "completely heartsick and devastated" to announce the cancellation of her tour to take "time off to be with her children, family, and close friends."

"Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," she added in a statement. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

 

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 06 June 2024 10:50 AM
