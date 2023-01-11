Ben Affleck Seen Serving Customers at Dunkin' Drive-Thru in Massachusetts

Ben Affleck surprised fans by passing out drink orders at a Dunkin' drive-thru in Medford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The actor, who is often seen drinking Dunkin' coffee in public, was filming a commercial for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII when he was spotted handing out orders to customers, according to TMZ.

One woman, Lisa Mackay, was taken aback when she pulled up to the Dunkin' drive-thru to be met by the Oscar award-winning actor at the window. She described Affleck as "super nice and very quick witted" when he handed MacKay her order, according to the Boston Globe.

"I knew it was him on the speaker," she said. "That Boston accent never leaves."

In a photo taken by Mackay, which was posted to Instagram, Affleck is seen wearing a Dunkin' apron, visor, and headset.

Affleck's new wife, Jennifer Lopez, was also seen inside the Medford coffee chain and pulling up to the drive-thru as her husband took her order.

Affleck is known for his love for Dunkin' coffee and even opened up about it during a 2019 interview with Collider.

"It's amazing! I have Dunkin' Donuts every day," he said, according to People. "It's very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, 'Where is that? Is that near here?' So, I feel like I'm spreading the word."

Last August Affleck and Lopez exchanged wedding vows at Affleck's 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia. The couple were famously engaged in November 2002 and were set to tie the knot in September 2003 before postponing their wedding days before walking down the aisle. By January 2004 they had split, but in 2021, they rekindled their romance and became engaged last April.

During an interview with People last year, Lopez opened up about their connection and why it was different compared to two decades ago.

"We're older now; we're smarter. We have more experience. We're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez said.

"I feel like he's at a place in his life where — just like I feel about myself — it's been a journey of learning yourself and figuring yourself out, getting to a place where you feel really good on your own and who you are so you can be in a happy, healthy relationship."