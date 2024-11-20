2 Bee Gees Drummers Die Within 4 Days

Two drummers for the Bee Gees died within four days.

Colin Petersen, the band's original drummer, died at age 78. Four days later, touring drummer Dennis Bryon died at age 75. The Guardian confirmed the news in a report published Tuesday.

Petersen joined the group in 1966, performing alongside brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb. He played on their second album, "Spicks and Specks," released that same year, and contributed to early hits such as "To Love Somebody," "I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You," and "I Started a Joke."

Born in Kingaroy, Queensland, in 1946, Peterson first rose to prominence as a child actor, playing the lead in the 1956 Australian film "Smiley." He later joined the Bee Gees as drummer but left the band in 1969 after disputes with band manager Robert Stigwood.

After leaving, Petersen co-founded the band "Humpy Bong" with singer-songwriter Jonathan Kelly and Tim Staffell, though the group was short-lived.

Petersen was replaced by Geoff Bridgford, but the Bee Gees later chose to work with touring drummers instead of having a permanent one. Bryon took on the role and played with the band during their most successful years from 1973-80.

Though Bryon was never an official member of the Bee Gees, he played percussion on several of their tracks, including the legendary "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack and hits such as "How Deep Is Your Love" and "More Than a Woman."

Hailing from Cardiff, Wales, Bryon took up drumming at the age of 14. In 2015, he shared his experiences in a memoir titled "You Should Be Dancing: My Life With the Bee Gees."

In their later years, Bryon and Petersen performed with Bee Gees tribute bands. Bryon joined the Italian Bee Gees, a group made up of three brothers from Italy, while Petersen became part of the "Best of the Bee Gees" tribute show.

Reports suggest that Petersen was still performing live as recently as last week.