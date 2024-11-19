Paul Teal, 'One Tree Hill' Actor, Dies at 35 After Cancer Battle

Paul Teal, best known for his role on The CW Network's teen soap opera "One Tree Hill," has died at age 35.

The news was confirmed Monday by Teal's agent, who said in a statement to CNN that the actor died Friday "after a courageous battle with cancer."

"His remarkable talent, along with his gentle spirit, has left an indelible mark on all of us fortunate enough to have known him. The loss we feel in our hearts is immeasurable," the statement added.

Teal's fiancée, Emilia Torello, took to Instagram Sunday to remember the actor.

"Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail," she wrote.

"While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever."

Teal gained widespread recognition for his role in Season 7 of the popular teen drama "One Tree Hill" in 2010. He later appeared in the 2022 psychological thriller "Deep Water," starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Teal's television credits include notable series such as "Good Behavior," "Outer Banks," and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond."

Recently, he starred in "Descendants: The Rise of Red" and "Lilly," both of which were released this year.

Before his death, Teal had completed filming for the upcoming Starz thriller series "The Hunting Wives," where he stars alongside Dermot Mulroney, Malin Akerman, and Brittany Snow. The series is set to premiere next year.

"He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous," Teal's "One Tree Hill" costar Bethany Joy Lenz wrote in a tribute on Instagram. "He was too young to die. Far too young. I'm gutted. Paul, your time here was like a summer romance for all of us who knew you, especially if only for a season. Bursting, exciting, deeply moving, and unforgettable."

Lenz added that the pair had stayed in touch "on and off."

"I wish it had been more," she wrote. "I wish I'd called all those times I meant to but got distracted. Life is short. I keep thinking that this week. Life is short."