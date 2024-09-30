Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton Remember Kris Kristofferson

Tributes flooded social media Monday as friends and fans remembered Grammy-winning country music artist Kris Kristofferson, who died Saturday at age 88.

Among those paying tribute were Dolly Parton, a longtime collaborator, and Barbra Streisand, Kristofferson's co-star in "A Star Is Born."

"What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend," Parton wrote in a statement on Instagram. "I will always love you."

Streisand posted a lengthy tribute on Instagram in a post that featured an image of the "Star Is Born" soundtrack and a photo of her and Kristofferson performing together.

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born," Streisand wrote. "In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I'd written for the film's main love theme, 'Evergreen.'

"For my latest concert in 2019 at London's Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, 'Lost Inside of You.' He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved. My thoughts go to Kris' wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."

Rosanne Cash, singer-songwriter, author and eldest daughter of country musician Johnny Cash, also remembered Kristofferson on Instagram.

"Here was a man. A man I knew most of my life. A piece of my heart and family history," she wrote. "I expected he'd leave the planet fairly soon but it doesn't change the magnitude of the loss. And yet we will always have him — his enormous legacy, his resonant spirit, the lasting power of his authenticity, his staggering gifts as a poet — in word, on screen, in his being."