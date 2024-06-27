'Jackass' Star Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct

Former "Jackass" star Bam Margera on Wednesday pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct charges stemming from an altercation with family members at his home near Philadelphia.

According to Deadline, Margera, 44, was sentenced to six months of probation and will undergo random drug testing.

Margera faced charges of assaulting his brother, Jess Margera and making threats to other family members during a two-week visit last year. During a court hearing, Bam Margera told the judge that he was receiving drug and alcohol treatment.

Jess Margera described his brother as "a good dude when he's not messed up," noting that he had been awake for days before the altercation. During the incident, Jess Margera suffered a ruptured eardrum, while Bam Margera's girlfriend called the police after he kicked in her bedroom door, according to his brother's testimony.

Defense attorney William J. Brennan said Bam Margera pleaded guilty to two minor offenses and is currently sober.

"You can really say he won his case before today just by turning his life around," Brennan said Wednesday.

Speaking outside the court, Bam Margera opened up about his condition.

"I needed that to realize I would go on drinking benders and I would end up in situations that were really not good," he said, adding that Aug. 1 will mark his one year of sobriety. "Now that I've done this amount of time, I don't want to go back to that lifestyle."

In June 2023, Jess Margera said that his brother was "dying" as he battled drug addiction, according to Page Six.

"I hope none of you have to hurt as much as me right now," Jess Margera wrote on his Instagram Story over a photo of him and Bam Margera. "He is dying and there is nothing I can do about it."