Bam Margera Found After Brother Declared Him Missing

Bam Margera was found hours after his brother, Jess Margera, declared him missing on social media, according to reports.

Jess Margera took to Twitter on Sunday to urge the public to contact authorities if they were aware of his brother's whereabouts.

"If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately," he wrote.

"I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it's a whole huge process and I don't think we have that kind of time," the message continued. "If you guys could all retweet this that would be really cool of you. Thanks for your help."

Bam Margera's attorney, Peter Thompson, told TMZ that he had been in touch with his client earlier in the weekend and that he believed the "Jackass" star may have traveled to Los Angeles in an attempt to see his son, Phoenix, 5, who Bam Margera shares with ex-wife, Nicole Boyd.

On Sunday afternoon, Jess Margera tweeted that his brother had been found "safe" after texting his family saying he was "at peace" and had taken "enough pills to stop his heart," according to LadBible.

In the past decade, Bam Margera, 43, has struggled with substance abuse and has been in and out of rehab. Last month Jess Margera said that the professional skateboarder was dying while battling his addiction.

"I hope none of you have to hurt as much as me right now," Jess Margera wrote over a photo of him and Bam Margera posted to Instagram. "He is dying and there is nothing I can do about it."

The post came after Jess Margera launched into a tirade on Twitter about his brother, threatening to sue him for lost wages after an alleged attack that may have left him with "permanent hearing damage."

"I might have permanent hearing damage from bams desperate lame a** little 'attack' while I was making coffee," the CKY drummer tweeted. "If that's the case all of my bands upcoming touring income he will be sued for and I will f***** win. I'm not a fun enemy to have."

A warrant for Bam Margera's arrest was issued after the alleged altercation. Days later, he surrendered himself over to the Pennsylvania State Police. Bam Margera was arraigned and pleaded not guilty, according to his lawyer, Michael van der Veen.

