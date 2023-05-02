'Jackass' Star Margera Dying, Brother Says

"Jackass" star Bam Margera is dying while battling a drug addiction, his brother said.

Jess Margera made the remarks this week via Instagram.

"I hope none of you have to hurt as much as me right now," Jess Margera wrote over a photo of him and Bam Margera. "He is dying and there is nothing I can do about it."

The post came shortly after Jess Margera launched into a tirade on Twitter about his brother, threatening to sue him for lost wages after an alleged attack that may have left him with "permanent hearing damage."

"I might have permanent hearing damage from bams desperate lame a** little 'attack' while I was making coffee," the CKY drummer tweeted. "If that's the case all of my bands upcoming touring income he will be sued for and I will f***ng win. I'm not a fun enemy to have."

A warrant for Bam Margera's arrest was issued last week after the alleged altercation. On Thursday he surrendered himself over to the Pennsylvania State Police. Bam Margera was arraigned and pleaded not guilty, according to his lawyer, Michael van der Veen.

"The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits," van der Veen said in a statement.

Court records say Bam Margera was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. He may not have any contact with his brother, father, or two other people who were in the house at the time, according to his bail conditions. Bam Margera also has to stay away from the house.

According to Page Six, Jess Margera had said his brother had been on the run in the midst of a breakdown due to meth addiction, allegations that Bam Margera has denied.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.