Aubrey Plaza 'Forgot How to Talk' After Suffering Stroke at 20

"Parks and Recreation" star Aubrey Plaza is opening up about a sudden, unexplained stroke she suffered when she was 20, which left her unable to speak.

"It was wild," the actor, 40, said during an appearance on Sirius XM's "Howard Stern Show" on Tuesday, according to Delaware Online. "The craziest thing about it — and kind the coolest thing about it — it happened mid-sentence."

Plaza, a Delaware native, had just entered a friend's apartment in New York when the stroke occurred.

"That's when I was paralyzed, but only really for a minute or something. I lost my motor skills really briefly. The freakiest thing was I forgot how to talk," she said.

Plaza previously spoke about the stroke in a 2017 interview with NPR's "Fresh Air," sharing that her friends first "thought I was on drugs because they kept asking me if I'd taken drugs, and I hadn't. I hadn't really put anything into my body that day except for birth control."

Upon realizing that something was not right, they called an ambulance. Once in hospital, Plaza said it was established she had suffered a stroke when a doctor "asked me to put my right hand on my left knee. And I couldn't do it. I was confused about right and left. And I think that's when everyone realized, 'Oh, like, she had a stroke.'

"Since then, I've had some minor — they call them TIAs, which are transient ischemic attacks, that are tiny little strokes."

Plaza appeared on Stern's show to promote her upcoming film "Megalopolis." The actor admitted to being "surprised" when she landed the audition in the Francis Ford Coppola production.

"I thought, 'How am I on his radar?'" she said, according to Delaware Online. "And then I never thought I would actually get that part. I was like, 'Well, I'll do the meeting, of course,' but I didn't think I was going to get the part and I was actually shocked when I got it."