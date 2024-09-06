Atlanta Rapper Rich Homie Quan Dead at 34

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan died Thursday at age 34.

Variety confirmed the news, citing the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, was known for his hit "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" and the 2018 album "Rich as in Spirit" as well as various eps and mix tapes. Quan made an impact on hip-hop with his melodic style and chart-topping tracks.

His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Quan, born Oct. 4, 1989, in Atlanta, began his music career in the 2010s, focusing on trap music. He worked with prominent artists such as Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, YG, Young Thug, and Trinidad James. He became known as part of a new wave of rappers whose music stood out for its raw emotion and intense energy.

In addition to his solo work, Quan was closely linked with Young Thug as part of the Rich Gang collective, created by Birdman. They collaborated on the 2014 album "Rich Gang: Tha Tour Pt. 1," which included the hit single "Lifestyle," reaching No. 16 on the Hot 100. However, their relationship soured after a fallout in 2015 after a raid at Thug's home. Quan's name was even mentioned during Thug's recent RICO trial.

In 2014, Quan earned a spot in XXL's prestigious Freshman Class alongside artists like Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, and Kevin Gates. Throughout his career, he received several nominations for BET and BET Hip Hop Awards, including Best New Artist and the People's Champ Award. His 2015 hit "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" was nominated for Hip Hop Song of the Year at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Recently, Quan dropped singles like "Authentic" featuring Clever and "Ah'chi" with 2 Chainz. His most recent mixtape, "Family & Mula — Reloaded," was released in 2022.

Since news of his death, messages began flooding social media with fans and fellow rappers remembering the late musician. Leading tributes was Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, who honored his memory on Instagram.

"Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video," he wrote. "Special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that's dealing with something. My condolences bru."