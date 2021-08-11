Ex-top Biden Adviser Slavitt Hits People Who Use 'Fake Vaccine Cards'

A former top adviser to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 response team, Andy Slavitt, hit out at people who “buy fake vaccine cards” in an attempt to get around restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Slavitt tweeted Tuesday night: “If people who go out and buy fake vaccine cards get COVID, do they expect someone to put them on a real ventilator?”

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that college students, faculty, and officials are worried that their attempts to check peoples’ vaccination status will be hampered by people using fake vaccination cards.

“The United States, unlike most countries which have electronic systems in place, is basing its vaccination on a flimsy paper card,” said Benjamin Mason Meier, who teaches global health policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “There need to be policies in place for accountability to make sure that every student is operating in the collective interest of the entire campus.”

The school told the AP in a statement that “It’s important to note that UNC-Chapel Hill has not found any instances of a student uploading a fake vaccine card. Those claims are simply hearsay at this point.”

Slavitt left his post as former senior adviser to the White House’s Covid-19 response team last June, having served what had been planned as a short-term role in the Biden administration.

“It has been an honor to serve the public as part of President Biden’s COVID response team these past 4 months,” Slavitt said at the time. “As planned, I’m returning to my family today. The nation is in great hands to meet the challenges ahead.”