Arnold Schwarzenegger: Democrats Are About 'Ruining Cities'

Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken aim at Democrats, telling Rob Lowe that "ruining cities" is what they are about.

The actor and former California governor made the remarks during Thursday's appearance on SiriusXM’s "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast while discussing what being a Republican, and a Democrat, entails.

Lowe used an example from former GOP Congressman David Dreier, who said being Republican is about, "in no particular order, strong military, low taxes, less government, more personal freedoms."

"Strong law enforcement," said Schwarzenegger.

He then weighed in on what a Democrat would say it means to be a Democrat.

"Ruin your cities," he said.

When prompted by Lowe to elaborate, Schwarzenegger said, "That’s what the Democrats would say. We are about ruining the cities. We want to f**** up every city in America. That seems to be the theme right now."

Asked why, he replied that he had "no idea."

Schwarzenegger has shared his political thoughts in the past, after leaving the role of California governor in January 2011.

Most recently, he was confronted by CNN's Chris Wallace in June about a claim that Donald Trump would be "irrelevant" after the former president left office in January 2021.

"You know, we don't know the future. I just predicted that. But we will see," Schwarzenegger said, according to RadarOnline.com. "Remember, the future still goes on. So, we will see in a few years from now how right I was or not. I cannot prove it right now, but, eventually, I think it will be true. I will be right."

Schwarzenegger also spoke about the federal indictments filed against Trump.

"Well, first of all, I’m not an expert on this issue," he said. "I just can tell you one thing, that if the charges are correct, then he is going to be in deep trouble.

"But at the same time, we’re always innocent until proven guilty," Schwarzenegger continued. "So, we’ll find out what the courts say in the future. But if the charges are right, I think that he is going to be in deep trouble."