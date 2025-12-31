Anthony Hopkins Celebrates 50 Years of Sobriety

Actor Anthony Hopkins marked 50 years of sobriety this week, recalling a near-fatal incident that prompted him to quit drinking.

Hopkins, who turned 88 on Wednesday, shared the milestone in an Instagram video posted Monday.

In the message, the Academy Award-winning actor described a drunk driving incident five decades ago that he said nearly killed him and prompted him to seek help.

"Here we are, another happy new year coming up. Lots of cheer, lots of fun and all that. So really have a great time," Hopkins said in the video. "Congratulations on reaching another year, to all of you."

He then recounted the moment that changed his life.

"My only problem was I had too good a time because, 50 years ago today, I was nearly killed by driving my car in a drunken blackout," he said. "That's the way it was. But I realized at that point that I was having too much fun. It was called alcoholism."

Hopkins said he decided to stop drinking after recognizing the severity of his addiction.

"So anyone out there who's got a little problem with having too much, check it out because life is much better. So I stopped. Without bragging, I got help, and 50 years ago today was the end," he told followers.

He concluded the message by encouraging others to choose sobriety.

"Choose life instead of the opposite. Life, life, life and more life," he said.

In the caption accompanying the video, Hopkins wrote, "One day at a time, today I celebrate 50 years of sobriety. Happy birthday to everyone."

The British actor, best known for roles in films including "The Silence of the Lambs," "The Father," and "The Remains of the Day," has spoken candidly over the years about his struggles with alcohol and the turning points that led to his recovery.

In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, Hopkins recalled waking up in a hotel room in Arizona with no memory of how he arrived there.

"I thought, 'Well, I've got to stop this because I'm either going to kill somebody or myself,'" he told the outlet. "My life, from that moment on, took on new meaning."

More recently, Hopkins addressed his addiction in his memoir, "We Did OK, Kid," published in November.

He wrote that when he was 37, a doctor warned him that years of heavy drinking had taken a severe toll on his health.

"During my drinking years I had caused a lot of pain. I never had any idea that I was an alcoholic," Hopkins wrote, according to the New York Post.

He added that many people struggling with addiction fail to recognize it without outside intervention.

"Rarely does a heavy drinker wake up to that without an intervention of some kind, and even then it takes a while to sink in."

Hopkins also reflected on the role denial played in prolonging his addiction.

"Denial is the greatest killer," he wrote. "And I was still in the grips of my addiction, though it was getting harder to deny it."

In the memoir, Hopkins revealed that he continues to attend 12-step meetings, crediting ongoing support with helping him maintain sobriety for five decades.