Angelina Jolie Reveals Plans to Leave Hollywood

Oscar-winning actor Angelina Jolie said she plans to leave Hollywood.

"The Maleficent" star, 48, told The Wall Street Journal that she wanted to leave Los Angeles, but the ongoing legal issues related to her divorce from Brad Pitt had tied her down.

"It's part of what happened after my divorce, I lost the ability to live and travel as freely." she said. "I will move when I can."

Growing up as the daughter of actors, Jolie, whose dad is Jon Voight and mom was Marcheline Bertrand, said she was never "impressed" with celebrity culture.

"I never bought into it as significant or important," she said.

However, she still pursued a career in acting.

As she rose to prominence, Jolie found herself in the center of the culture she so strongly disliked. She said that if she had known what was to come, she would have considered a different career.

"When I was starting out, it wasn't as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much," she said.

Jolie has been entangled in a seven-year legal dispute with Pitt concerning custody and estate matters. Beyond the public attention on their split, the divorce has added strain on their six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. They all felt the sting of the divorce.

"We had to heal," Angelina said. "There are things we needed to heal from."

Commenting on where they will go after leaving Hollywood, Jolie shared that she wanted to spend more time at her home in Cambodia so that they could seek out "authenticity" as a family.

"They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends," she told WSJ of her kids. "We're seven very different people, which is our strength."