Andrea Evans, 'One Life to Live' Star, Dead at 66

Veteran daytime TV star Andrea Evans, known for her role as the troubled teenager Tina Lord on the ABC soap opera "One Life to Live," has died at 66.

The news was confirmed by casting director Don Carroll, who revealed to Entertainment Weekly that her cause of death was cancer. As the outlet noted, Evans had previously shared that she had undergone treatment for breast cancer.

Born in Aurora, Illinois, Evans dabbled in regional theater as a child before getting an official start in film and TV with a brief appearance as an extra in Brian De Palma's 1978 thriller "The Fury" as well as in the NBC miniseries "The Awakening," that same year.

Though short, the roles paved the way for success as shortly after, Evans was cast as Tina Lord on "One Life to Live." She stayed with the series until 1981. From there she landed the role of Patty Williams on "The Young and the Restless."

In 1985, Evans returned to "One Life to Live," leading to a nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Ingenue.

However, two years later, following an encounter with a stalker at the show's Manhattan studio, she abruptly left the series.

Evans took a hiatus from acting before returning with two feature films — "A Low Down Dirty Shame" in 1994, and "Ice Cream Man" in 1995. She also appeared in a string of soap operas including "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Passions," "The Bay," and the web series "DeVanity."

"It's a genre that is solid and good and it's present in a lot more of our entertainment than people want to admit," she said in a 2016 interview. "Star Trek is a soap in outer space! The soaps that are on now are so solid and doing so well, and I think it's great that they're moving so well into digital media. Soaps are here to stay."

Most recently, Evans completed work on a forthcoming memoir, "My One Life to Live."

She is survived by her husband, Steve Rodriguez, and their daughter, Kylie.