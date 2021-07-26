Amanda Kloots Addresses Criticism For Dating After Husband Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots is speaking out against criticism she has received after revealing that she was dating again following the death of her late husband Nick Cordero.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, Kloots called out an Instagram user who said "that was fast" after she revealed on "The Talk" that she had entered the dating pool.

"How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process," Kloots wrote in response to the comment, according to CNN.

"There's too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it," she continued. "Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this."

Speaking on "The Talk," Kloots opened up about dating again. She explained that she and Cordero were friends first, before they developed a relationship, got married and had a son, Elvis, who turned two in June.

"I've never actually had to date. And I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just, it's hard," she said.

Kloots noted that she had met "wonderful people" and although it has been a "great process so far," she did find it "very hard."

In a June interview with Yahoo! Life, Kloots opened up about life after Cordero, who died on July 5 due to complications of COVID-19, saying that she was open to finding love again.

"I love love. I love being married. I love being in a relationship. I love having a companion," she said. "I would love to have somebody in Elvis's life that would be that male figure for him."

She went on to say that it was something she knew her late husband would have wanted for her.

"I know that because I would want that for him, if the tables were turned and it was me," she said. "I'm hopeful that there's somebody else out there for me. I really am. And when I'm ready, I hope that Nick brings him to me... I'm sure he'll have his fingers up in heaven orchestrating something."

Kloots added that the one thing Cordero would not want her to do was to stop living her life but "to be happy, to be strong, to raise Elvis with everything I possibly could."

"That also keeps me going, knowing, OK, he's watching everything I'm doing," she added. "He wants me to be happy. He wants me to keep going. He wants me to move forward."

Related Stories: