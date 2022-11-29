×
Tags: alyssa milano | tesla | volkswagen | elon musk

Alyssa Milano Ripped After Swapping Tesla for Volkswagen

Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano attends the "Players Party" co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House on July 18, in Los Angeles. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics )

By    |   Tuesday, 29 November 2022 12:06 PM EST

Alyssa Milano has been widely mocked for stating that she has traded in her Tesla for a Volkswagen electric vehicle as a means of defying "hate and white supremacy" and businesses buying ads on Twitter.

"I gave back my Tesla," Milano tweeted Saturday on the Elon Musk-owned platform. "I bought the VW ev. I love it. I'm not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company's products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn't seem to be a winning business model."

It was not long before Milano was receiving criticism from followers who were quick to point out that Volkswagen began as a pet project in Nazi Germany.

"Volkswagen was literally founded by the Nazi’s and Hitler," tweeted comedians and conservatives Hodgetwins. Their post prompted Musk, who purchased Twitter in October for approximately $44 billion, to reply with a laughing emoji and "100."

"Alyssa Milano might be the dumbest leftist cult member of them all," author and comedian Tim Young chimed in.

"You "gave back" a car made by a company founded by an African-American who fights climate change and "environmental inequity" because you're against "white supremacy," but you replaced it with a car made by a company founded by literal Nazis," added editor and journalist J.D. Rucker. "I've got nothing."

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., also weighed in on the matter on Twitter by noting Hitler's ties to Volkswagen.

Meanwhile, on Friday Musk made headlines after he stated Twitter's ban on former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters was a "grave mistake" that had to be corrected.

"I'm fine with Trump not tweeting," Musk tweeted. "The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.

"Deplatforming a sitting president undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America."

Reuters contributed to this report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.




2022-06-29
Tuesday, 29 November 2022 12:06 PM
