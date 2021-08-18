Alyssa Milano in Car Accident With Uncle After He Suffered Possible Heart Attack

Alyssa Milano was involved in a car accident after her uncle Mitch Carp, with whom she was traveling, suffered a possible heart attack while behind the wheel.

The incident took place on a West Los Angeles highway Tuesday, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol obtained by Deadline. Milano was sitting in the passenger seat of a Ford Edge, which was headed south on the 405, when her uncle "started to have an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack)," and became unconscious, causing the vehicle to swerve out of its lane and strike a Black SUV.

The report said that Milano was able to "bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane ... with the assistance of a good Samaritan."

Sources later told TMZ that Milano was able to bring the vehicle to a stop by reaching over her uncle and slamming the brakes with her hand. She then reportedly administered CPR until first responders arrived to take over. Carp was transported to a nearby hospital where he is still receiving care, TMZ noted.

Milano escaped the accident uninjured and was picked up by her husband David Bugliari. The black SUV meanwhile fled the scene.

Later that day Milano alluded to the incident on social media.

"We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love," she tweeted. "Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions. It's not hard to take care of each other, but it is important."

The "Charmed" star has become increasingly outspoken about politics and after her accident, her tweets appeared to be focused on current events. Shortly before news of her accident broke, Milano sent well wishes to Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, who had tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19.

"I sincerely wish @GregAbbott_TX a swift and complete recovery from [COVID], and hope that his infection inspires him to reevaluate his dangerous policies about this terrible pandemic," she tweeted. "It’s time for the government of Texas to start saving lives."

News that Abbott, who has sought to block local officials in the state from mandating the use of masks, had tested positive for COVID-19 was confirmed by his spokesman Mark Miner.

"Gov. Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms," he wrote in a statement. "Everyone that the governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative."

