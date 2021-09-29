×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: body | discovered | lottery ticket | jarvis

Michigan Man's Body Discovered With Winning Lottery Ticket In His Wallet: Report

Michigan Man's Body Discovered With Winning Lottery Ticket In His Wallet: Report
A customer purchases a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store. (Scott Olson/Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 29 September 2021 12:34 PM

The body of a Michigan man with a winning lottery ticket tucked in his wallet was found washed up on a private beach in Huron County, according to a report.  

Gregory Jarvis struck it lucky while playing "The Jack," which earned him $45,000, at the Blue Water Inn in Caseville earlier this month, WJRT reported.

He returned to the venue on Sept. 19 in good spirits and bought rounds of drinks for patrons despite not having cashed in his winning ticket. Blue Water Inn owner Dawn Talaski explained that there was an issue with his social security card, which was why he had not received his money.

It was the last time he was seen alive.

"He couldn’t cash it because he didn’t have a social security card at all, it wasn’t any good, so he applied for a new one," she told WJRT.

Talaski said she felt something was amiss when Jarvis did not return to the bar. Then, several days later his boss informed them that Jarvis had failed to report to work. On Friday they learned that his body had washed ashore.

Caseville Police Chief Kyle Romzek explained that the initial theory was that he had drowned. 

"We are thinking that he was tying up his boat, slipped and fell, hit his head, and that’s where he ended up in the water, no foul play suspected," Romzek explained. But his department did further investigations upon learning about the winning lottery ticket.

"It did, at first, we were concerned about it but after the autopsy, and we interviewed people at the bar, he was well-liked around here, he was nice guy, that took it off the table," Romzek explained. 

An autopsy concluded that Jarvis had suffered head injuries, which was consistent with hitting his head on the boat, and that he had drowned. Jarvis’s relatives will be able to collect the winnings.

Related Stories:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
The body of a Michigan man with a winning lottery ticket tucked in his wallet was found washed up on a private beach in Huron County, according to a report.
body, discovered, lottery ticket, jarvis
334
2021-34-29
Wednesday, 29 September 2021 12:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved