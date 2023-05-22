Alec Baldwin Accused of Berating Female Server

Actor Alec Baldwin was accused of berating a server at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala on Thursday.

A source speaking on condition of anonymity, who claimed to have witnessed the exchange, told Page Six that the ordeal began after Baldwin stood up to chat to someone for several minutes before "the line of servers came all at once to deliver the meals."

The source said that one female server, who was "probably in her late 20s or early 30s" was unable to get to the table as she was stuck behind Baldwin.

"Then, when she could pass, she started putting plates on the table," the source said. "I guess he didn't like that she did that with him standing there."

It was at that point that Baldwin, 65, reportedly started "scolding her." The insider claimed that the server was later overheard telling someone at the event, "I don't know why he yelled at me."

"I'm guessing he felt it was rude of her to start putting plates down while he was standing there," the source said, adding that Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, was not present when the alleged exchange took place.

"It was quick," the source noted. "I think it went unnoticed for the most part."

The report comes days after it emerged that Alec Baldwin had officially become a grandfather.

On Thursday, the "Rust" star's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, announced the birth of her daughter Holland. The model shared the news in an Instagram post that featured a photo of herself and her partner holding their newborn daughter.

Ireland Baldwin announced her pregnancy in a New Year's Eve Instagram post of a sonogram.

"Happy New Year" she captioned the image.

Alec Baldwin, meanwhile, has just landed his latest project days after filming for "Rust" wrapped up. As reported last week, he will appear in a film about the 1970 Kent State shootings, which will be directed by Karen Slade.