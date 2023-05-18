×
Tags: alec baldwin | kent state | shooting | film | rust

Baldwin Cast in Film About 1970 Kent State Shootings

By    |   Thursday, 18 May 2023 10:49 AM EDT

Alec Baldwin has his next project lined up days after filming wrapped up for his tragedy-stricken Western "Rust."

The 65-year-old actor will appear in a film about the Kent State shootings, which will be directed by Karen Slade, according to reports. Four unarmed students were killed and nine were injured on May 4, 1970, when the Ohio National Guard opened fire during a campus protest against the Vietnam War. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin will portray Kent State President Robert I. White.

The film will focus on events that transpired that day and ask why these kinds of events continue to happen, according to Deadline.

"The Kent State shooting was a dark and pivotal moment in our nation's history. This is a story that needs to be told and surprisingly never has," producer Tom Ortenberg told Deadline in 2022. "We are looking forward to bringing it to the big screen to educate and inspire both the young and old alike."

Baldwin will star in "Kent State" with Dermot Mulroney, Clancy Brown, Christopher Backus, and Jacqueline Emerson. 

Baldwin celebrated the completion of "Rust" on Tuesday by posting a clean-shaven selfie on Instagram.

"God, it felt good to shave off that beard…" he captioned the photo. 

In "Rust," Baldwin plays an outlaw who emerges from hiding to try to stop his 13-year-old grandson from being hanged for murder. Filming for "Rust" commenced on Oct. 6, 2021, but shortly after, was put on hold after a prop gun Baldwin had been holding discharged a live round, fatally striking cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, in the chest and wounding film director Joel Souza.

Then, earlier this year, production for the film was moved from New Mexico to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.

