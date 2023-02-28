3 Crew Members File Suit Against Baldwin, 'Rust' Producers

A new lawsuit was filed against Alec Baldwin and "Rust" film producers by three crew members who claim they suffered from physical and psychological injuries arising from the fatal 2021 on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in state court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, by dolly operator Ross Addiego, set costumer Doran Curtin, and key grip Reese Price, according to People. It names Baldwin, his El Dorado Pictures company, and Rust Movie Productions LLC as defendants.

"These injuries were caused by Defendants' failure to follow industry safety rules," according to the lawsuit, obtained by People. "Defendants cut corners; ignored reports of multiple, unscripted firearms discharges; and persisted, rushed and understaffed, to finish the film."

The three plaintiffs claim to have experienced "blast injuries" from the sound of the gun firing in the small church building where Hutchins was shot and killed in October 2021. Director Joel Souza was injured during the shooting, which took place when the gun Baldwin was holding fired a live round. Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger.

"Production of the gun-heavy western film required an experienced firearms expert and safety-minded leadership," Jacob G. Vigil, attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement to People. "Rust had neither. Instead, producers contracted an inexperienced armorer and set leaders with histories of safety violations."

According to the complaint, Addiego applied first aid to Souza while Curtin watched as Hutchins fell to the ground in front of her.

"She watched in shock as Hutchins grabbed at her abdomen," the lawsuit said, according to the Washington Examiner. "Plaintiff Curtin put her hands on Hutchins' stomach, trying to find the source of Hutchins' pain and figure out what was going on. As the chaos continued, Plaintiff Curtin was ushered out of the church. Once outside, she collapsed from the effects of the blast and the shock of the shooting."

As a result of the incident, the plaintiffs have "independently sought support in dealing with their injuries which include, but are not limited to, insomnia, anxiety, depression, and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder," the lawsuit states.

The three plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages due to injuries suffered on set, "including, but not limited to, hearing loss, temporary deafness, and vibrational shock," the suit said.

Baldwin last week pleaded not guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Hutchins. Baldwin agreed to forgo a hearing to have his rights explained to him. A judge on Thursday set conditions of release that allow Baldwin to have limited contact with potential witnesses in connection with plans to complete the filming of "Rust."

The Associated Press contributed to this report